Usama Mir Emerges As Leading Wicket-taker In PSL-9

Published March 13, 2024

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In a thrilling display of spin bowling prowess, Usama Mir of Multan Sultans has claimed the spotlight as the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

With an impressive tally of 21 wickets to his name, Usama Mir has surpassed the previous record set by Rashid Khan during season eight.

His stellar performance was showcased in the recent match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Usama's economical spell of 3.5 overs yielded three crucial wickets for just 22 runs, solidifying his position as a formidable force in the league.

While Usama Mir's feat is commendable among spinners, it's essential to note the historical context. Hasan Ali's remarkable achievement of 25 wickets in 2019 and Abbas Afridi's 23 wickets in 2023 stand as notable milestones among fast bowlers in previous PSL seasons.

