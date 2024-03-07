Open Menu

Usman Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Usman reported for suspect bowling action

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action during the HBL PSL 9 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on 6 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action during the HBL PSL 9 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on 6 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The Quetta Gladiators team management has requested the PCB to allow Usman to undergo the bowling action test which would take place at a PCB-approved facility in due course.

Related Topics

Cricket PCB Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi March Karachi Kings Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

6 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

6 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

9 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

9 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

9 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

59 seconds ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports