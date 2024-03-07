Usman reported for suspect bowling action

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action during the HBL PSL 9 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on 6 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action during the HBL PSL 9 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on 6 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The Quetta Gladiators team management has requested the PCB to allow Usman to undergo the bowling action test which would take place at a PCB-approved facility in due course.