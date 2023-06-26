Open Menu

USOPC Says Federations Interpret IOC Recommendations On Russians In 2024 Olympics.

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

USOPC Says Federations Interpret IOC Recommendations on Russians in 2024 Olympics.

Sports federations are making their own interpretations on the recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) related to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, US Olympic, and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Gene Sykes said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Sports federations are making their own interpretations on the recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) related to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, US Olympic, and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Gene Sykes said on Monday.

"The decision they (the IOC) have made is really a recommendation for the sports federations about how neutral Russian athletes might be permitted to participate in international competitions. What we are seeing is an interpretation of those recommendations by the various sports federations," Sykes told reporters.

Sykes noted that the USOPC does not have "any direct insight" into what has happened in Russia in recent days. He also pointed out that the position of the US Olympic leadership over the issue did not change.

"Above all else, we stand in solidarity with the people and athletes of Ukraine," he added.

Sykes did not clarify whether or not the USOPC supports the idea of Russian and Belorussian teams participating in the 2024 Paris Games, but emphasized that all their athletes should be "neutral, very neutral.

"

"In large part, the issue has been how to determine which athletes are neutral," he said.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's alleged support for it. The athletes have also been barred from competing under national flags and using national anthems at major international sports events, including the Olympics.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Paris Belarus March July August Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

3 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

3 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

3 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

3 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

29 seconds ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

30 seconds ago
ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over no ..

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over non-prosecution

32 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

34 seconds ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

36 seconds ago
 SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent f ..

SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent financial developments

5 minutes ago
 International Security Alliance seizes over $750 w ..

International Security Alliance seizes over $750 worth of drugs, arrests 597 sus ..

43 minutes ago
 Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russi ..

Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russia - UN Spokesperson

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports