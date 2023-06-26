USOPC Says Federations Interpret IOC Recommendations on Russians in 2024 Olympics.

Sports federations are making their own interpretations on the recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) related to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, US Olympic, and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Gene Sykes said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Sports federations are making their own interpretations on the recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) related to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, US Olympic, and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Gene Sykes said on Monday.

"The decision they (the IOC) have made is really a recommendation for the sports federations about how neutral Russian athletes might be permitted to participate in international competitions. What we are seeing is an interpretation of those recommendations by the various sports federations," Sykes told reporters.

Sykes noted that the USOPC does not have "any direct insight" into what has happened in Russia in recent days. He also pointed out that the position of the US Olympic leadership over the issue did not change.

"Above all else, we stand in solidarity with the people and athletes of Ukraine," he added.

Sykes did not clarify whether or not the USOPC supports the idea of Russian and Belorussian teams participating in the 2024 Paris Games, but emphasized that all their athletes should be "neutral, very neutral.

"

"In large part, the issue has been how to determine which athletes are neutral," he said.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's alleged support for it. The athletes have also been barred from competing under national flags and using national anthems at major international sports events, including the Olympics.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.