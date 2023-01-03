VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday visited the campus and inspected the PCB cricket as well as football grounds and Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi pavilion and reviewed the cleanliness, greenery and beauty of the campus

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday visited the campus and inspected the PCB cricket as well as football grounds and Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi pavilion and reviewed the cleanliness, greenery and beauty of the campus.

Witnessing the best plantation and spotlessness on the campus, he praised the work of the staff of different sections of the varsity and said that steps are being taken to further improve the campus environment by planting more saplings and cleansing it.

The Vice Chancellor at the onset of his visit reached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ground at Sindh University, where reviewed the trees planted around the ground and walked in to witness the pitch and the green grass of the playing field. He expressed his satisfaction over the plantation and beautification of the ground.

Later, he visited Haider Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion, where he walked through various parts of the building and inspected the natural beauty of the surrounding trees, crimson, purple and green flowers and foliage plants.

The Vice Chancellor also paid a visit to the football ground and inspected the beautification work there.

He eulogized the work of the staff of the Directorate of Sports (Boys) and other concerned staff of different departments and passed on good wishes to them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sanitation, horticulture and security sections of Sindh University played a pivotal role in keeping the Allama I.I. Kazi campus in a magnificent and safe condition.

He said it was his desire that everyone visiting the varsity might be impressed by the beautification and plantation of the campus.

He said that Sindh University will be made a role model for other universities in terms of sanitation, horticulture, security, natural beauty and environmental improvement.