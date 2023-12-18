Open Menu

Wasim Akram Achieves Milestone Of 15,000 Steps During Morning Walk

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps during morning walk

The former Pakistan captain says he has conquered Jacob’s ladder and achieved a noteworthy 15,000 steps.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram, renowned as the "king of swing," shared his morning fitness routine on social media.

Taking to X, Wasim Akram reported completing a morning run/walk, conquering Jacob's ladder, and achieving a noteworthy 15,000 steps.

Akram concluded the tweet with a light-hearted touch, asking if there were any other instructions for the day. He wrote, “Morning run/ walk 🚶‍♂️ done ✔️ Jacob’s ladder 🪜 done ✔️ 15000 steps done ✔️ ہور کوئی حکم ؟ #beautifulperth❤️ #jacobsladder #dayoffvibes,”.

The tweet also featured hashtags reflecting his appreciation for the scenic beauty of Perth and the laid-back vibes of his day off. #BeautifulPerth❤️ #JacobsLadder #DayOffVibes

