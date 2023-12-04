Open Menu

Wasim Akram Asks PCB To Stand Firm On Its Decisions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:51 PM

The former Pakistan Captain shares his vision in the context of removal of Salman Butt as consultant.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th,2023) Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram has advised the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) to stand firm on its decisions in the wake of recent developments.

Akram conveyed his counsel through a video message shared on social media platform X.

In a subtle reference to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz's press conferences addressing the Salman Butt situation,

Akram advised against frequent public addresses, urging the board to adhere to its decisions once they are made.

Akram emphasized the need for foresight regarding the consequences of decisions, urging the board to be resolute in its choices.

“Take a decision first. Stick to your decisions and then be brave," said Akram.

Expressing support for the newly appointed figures like Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, Cricket Director Mohammad Hafeez, and Kamran Akmal, he advocated for allowing them at least a year to demonstrate their performance.

The advice came after the swift removal of ex-cricketer Salman Butt from his consultancy role, following public criticism just one day after his appointment was officially announced.

