KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram shared an intriguing strategy for Pakistan's national cricket team to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup.

During the discussion on the World Cup Points Table, host Fakhar Alam highlighted the specific run rate required for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to advance to the semi-finals. Off-camera, Wasim Akram, renowned as the "Swing Maestro," provided an interesting and somewhat tongue-in-cheek suggestion.

According to Alam, Wasim Akram recommended that the national team "should bat first against England, score 280 runs, and then confine all English players to the dressing room before England's innings. This way, Pakistan can secure a place in the semi-finals."

Reacting to the suggestion with a smile, Wasim Akram playfully agreed, prompting Mohammad Wasim to humorously question the complexity of the plan, asking, "Why did you make it so difficult? Shouldn't we just aim to make 280 runs? Is that not sufficient?"

It's worth noting that in the 41st match of the World Cup, New Zealand comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets, seemingly easing their path to the semi-finals while making Pakistan's apparent qualification appear challenging.

Wasim Akram's Proposed Scenarios for Pakistan's Success:

If Pakistan scores 300 runs against England, they must then restrict the English team to only 13 runs.

If Pakistan scores 350 runs against England, they should then dismiss the English team for 62 runs.

If Pakistan scores 400 runs against England, they should then bowl out the English team for 112 runs.

If Pakistan scores 450 runs against England, they should then bowl out the English team for 161 runs.

In the event of England batting first, and Pakistan limiting them to 50 runs, the Green Shirts would need to chase down the target in 2.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan faces the challenge of achieving success against South Africa by scoring 438 runs to secure a seemingly elusive spot in the semi-finals.