West Indies V India Rain-delayed Test Gets Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 24, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Play is set to get underway at 13:15 local time (17:15 GMT) as India press for victory on the rain-affected final day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 )

Barring no more rain and should the light hold, India will be able to bowl as many as 67 overs in pursuit of the eight wickets required for a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Steady rainfall wiped out the prospect of any play before lunch.

West Indies are set to resume at 76 for two in their second innings having been set a victory target of 365.

India leads the series 1-0 after a crushing inning and 141 runs triumph in the first Test in Dominica in three days.

However, the two-time World Test Championship finalists will be hoping for at least a full session for their bowlers to claim the eight wickets needed for 12 more WTC points at the start of the new cycle.

West Indies' chances of getting the remaining 289 runs for a famous series-levelling victory were always unlikely and the longer play is delayed means that the remote prospect of overhauling the target will be effectively eliminated.

