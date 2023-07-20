Open Menu

West Indies Win Toss, Put India Into Bat In 2nd Test

Muhammad Rameez Published July 20, 2023

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put India in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test in Trinidad on Thursday

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put India in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test in Trinidad on Thursday.

Thrashed by an innings and 141 runs in three days in the first Test in Dominica last week, the home side have made two changes to their team.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plays on his home ground at the expense of off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall while previously uncapped Jamaican, left-handed batsman Kirk McKenzie, replaces Raymon Reifer in the middle order.

India, who are favoured to double their points tally at the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, have replaced seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur with debutant right-arm fast-medium bowler Mukesh Kumar.

This is the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948 at the start of the Caribbean side's historic inaugural tour to the sub-continent.

Despite being winless against their opponents for more than 21 years, the West Indies still lead India 30-23 in Test match victories across the 99 matches.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli also reaches a notable milestone with this fixture, his 111th Test, which is his 500th international match overall for India, having also appeared in 274 One-Day Internationals and 115 T20 Internationals.

Teams: West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua da Silva (wkt), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

