Zahoor James wins Pakistan Day christian community snooker championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Promising James clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Shamroz Waheed in the final of the Pakistan Day Christian Community Snooker Championship organized by newly established Professional Snooker Club on Main Civil Quarters, Bana Marri here on Tuesday.

Mr. Augustin Jacob, Social and Human Rights Activist and Manager of EFU Life Assurance Ltd along with Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan graced the occasion as guest and witnessed the thrill-packed final. Head of the Club Rajash Musa, and a large number of spectators from the Christian Community, Members of the Christian Youth and Culture Organization, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

The Championship was started on March 23, 2024. The aim and objective of the Championship is to pay rich tribute to the Jawans of the security forces and Police who rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting the motherland Pakistan. A minute of silence was also observed for the martyrs, followed by the National Anthem.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Augustin Jacob, Social and Human Rights Activist, said that establishment of the Snooker Club on self-basis is to provide health activities to the Christian youth and keep them away from going into the wrong hands.

Augustin Jacob said that there is no dearth of talent in Christian Youth but they have less opportunities for healthy sports activities. He said the Christian Youth have gathered Rs. 3 million from all Christian families who contributed donations so that a playing Club would be established where the youth come and play.

He said we have requested the Directorate General Sports to extend support so that a Sports Festival would be organized for the Christian Youth, both boys and girls, but they refused their support because of the financial crunch. Anyway, all the Christian families donated funds to engage our youth in healthy sports activities.

Mr. Augustin Jacob said that the Snooker Club has three international standard tables worth Rs.

3.5 million for which we also got a place on rental basis of Rs. 40,000 per month to have healthy playing activities.

“We cannot hold our activities rather find any financial support from any quarters to hold a Festival for the Christian Youth, both boys and girls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Augustin Jacob said. He said we have sent a written request for this but no heat was paid so far.

He also appreciated Mr. Rajash Musa, the Head of the Snooker Club for his support and paying the Rent of the Club with giving access to Christian Youth to come and play. He said we have planned the first Christian Youth Sports Festival, carrying six discipline including Badminton (male, female), Table Tennis (male, female, Tug of War (male, female) basketball (male, female), snooker (male), Throwball (male, female), and football (male) with musical program and hopefully we would find sponsor for the same.

He also made requests to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali to extend sponsorship for the Christian Youth Sports Festival.

Earlier, in the final Zahoor James recorded victory against Shamroz Waheed by 4-3 in the seven frames battle with Zahoor also registering his 102 break during the match. Both Zahoor James and Shamroz Waheed provided a great display of snooker which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

Rajash Musa on this occasion said that they would try to affiliate the Profession Snooker Club with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker and Billiard Association very soon, so that the players of Christian Youth would also be able to participate in the main events.

At the end, Augustin Jacob and Ijaz Ahmad Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. The winner trophy and Rs. 10,000 was given to Zahoor James and runners-up trophy and cash prize of Rs. 5000 awarded to Shamroz Waleed. A total of 32 players participated in the Championship.

