UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5G Unmanned Mining Truck Developed In China

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:07 PM

5G unmanned mining truck developed in China

China has developed a 5G intelligent unmanned mining truck, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :China has developed a 5G intelligent unmanned mining truck, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

The unmanned mining truck is used for opencast mining. It measures 10.2 meters long, 5.4 meters wide and five meters tall, and has a carrying capacity of 110 tonnes.

The truck can plan its mission and route for itself, load and unload automatically, and drive by itself, the report said.

Unmanned mining trucks are expected to improve mining safety and production efficiency.

Compared with other unmanned vehicles, mining needs trucks to cope with tough road conditions with unpredictable obstacles and no clear guideposts, said the newspaper.

The new unmanned mining truck feature integrated direct line control, image processing, wireless communication and artificial intelligence technologies.

Jointly developed by the China Space Sanjiang Group and Vipioneers, the new unmanned mining truck was displayed last week at the 2019 World Conference on the VR Industry in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Related Topics

World Technology China Vehicles Road Nanchang 5G 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

40 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Actress Loughlin faces new charge in college bribe ..

4 minutes ago

Mikaal Zulfiqar opening men salon on October 27 in ..

4 minutes ago

Maira Khan hopes to win fans hearts with performan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.