Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Visits NTC Headquarters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr. Ishrat Husain on 19thFeb, 2021visited the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, Islamabad.Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan welcomed the Hon’ble guest and gave a detailed briefing over the performance of (NTC) and the National Data Centre(NDC).Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr.

Ishrat Husain appreciated MD NTC for his leadership and management for the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure in the Public Sector without anyassistance from the Federal Government.Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, while briefing, said that it has always been our endeavorto provide the latest state of the art Telecom/ICT Services to the valued customers of all Public Sector Organizations.“NTC is probably one of the few Federal Organizations which has recovered from a loss making entity to a profitableorganization.

NTChas earned a record profit of Rs.578 Million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19Pandemic.”The NTC, duringCOVID-19 Pandemic, also provided theData Hosting platform and Video Conference System to the Federal Government forhosting of their entire data and for conducting PM office, Cabinet,ECC and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment.

Now NTC is recognized as an efficient, modern, disciplined and forward looking entity in the Public and Private Telecom Sector.

“NTC in the recent years has made significant achievements, record growth of Exchanges all over the Pakistan @ 240%, record expansion of exchanges to new Cities and Sites @ 50%, record completion of ADP Projects @ 100% during FY 2016-17 &

2019-20, Broadband Subscribers Growth @ 115% and conversion of 82% of old TDM exchanges to latest state of the art IP based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges”.

MD NTC further addedthat NTC has established a state of the art cloud based Tier III ISO-27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC) in a record time of five months in 2016. “NTC has also established a state of the art Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) for NDC on31stDecember 2020 without any burden on National exchequer by utilizing profit earned from NDC and has set a unique example in the Public Sector.All government websites/applications/mobile applications including those of NCOC/COVID-19 are hosted in NTC NDC”,he informed.

He further informed that NTC has also recently restored theonline booking and reservation system of Pakistan Railways(PR)which was completely collapsed on 25thJan 2021in less than 24hours. National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) is a Government owned Corporation established under Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 (amended in 2006) to provide secure and reliable Telecom/ICT Services to the Federal/Provincial Government Departments, Armed Forces and Institutions.