UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All New Tecno Spark 6 With G70 Processor Is Soon Going To Hit Pakistani Smartphone Market

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

All new Tecno spark 6 with G70 processor is soon going to hit Pakistani smartphone market

Ever since its arrival, TECNO phones are changing the dynamics of smartphones and keep up the legacy of producing rich features phones at an unexpectedly low price

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020) Ever since its arrival, TECNO phones are changing the dynamics of smartphones and keep up the legacy of producing rich features phones at an unexpectedly low price. Now TECNO is all set to surprise its customers once again with the debut of Spark 6, another valued addition to the most popular Spark series.

Spark 6 is an upgraded version of Spark 5 which has already experienced a record-breaking sale in Pakistan. TECNO encouraged by the profuse response is now gearing up to launch Spark 6 soon.

This phone is expected to be equipped with the world's class finest features but the most striking feature which makes TECNO fans drooled over the upcoming device is its rumored 6 upgraded specs.

Though other features of Spark 6 are not yet revealed it is believed that this time TECNO is heavily investing in its processor segment and planning to come up with a powerful, predictably G70 advanced processor.

With the elevated consumer’s expectation bar it is yet to see how Spark 6 will help TECNO to consolidate its top position in the market. TECNO is excited to bring next-generation smartphones, with 6 upgraded features and empowering consumers with meaningful experience. It is expected that this new model will also create buzz and will give a tough time to its rivals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sale Price Market All Top

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik asks fans to guess where he is going

5 minutes ago

UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed over railways' ML-1 project ..

5 minutes ago

Two Policemen Injured in Anti-Racism Protests in U ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce fun new event for wo ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan records decline in cases of Coronavirus w ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.