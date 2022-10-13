BAIKONUR SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The AngoSat-2 telecommunications satellite, built in Russia on a request from Angola, entered the calculated orbit after being launched on a Proton-M rocket from the Baikonur space center, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

