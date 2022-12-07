UrduPoint.com

Australian Think Tank Says Country Poised To Become Space Power With US Help

Daniyal Sohail Published December 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Australian Think Tank Says Country Poised to Become Space Power With US Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Australia, with the help of the United States, should make its way into the militarization of space and become a "sovereign space power," the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said on Wednesday.

"Australia's approach to space shouldn't be just about acquiring a small number of large satellites for communications or geospatial intelligence over a long project timeline. Instead, Australia must become a sovereign space power that can directly support US and allied space deterrence operations in orbit," the think tank, whose opinions are watched closely in the Australian government, said in a series of recommendations.

Sovereign satellite launches using next-generation spacecraft being developed by US company SpaceX "will take defence and national security in space for Australia to a new level of activity," according to the ASPI.

The think tank also called for providing private sector with an opportunity to provide direct support to Australia's "space deterrence mission."

"On space domain awareness, Australia plays a crucial role in countering threats from anti-satellite weapons, which are being developed by countries such as China and Russia," the ASPI said.

According to the ASPI, these recommendations are consistent with the Australian defense ministry's 2022 space strategy. The think tank cited US space force's director of staff Nina Armagno as saying that Australia's geographic proximity to the equator makes it a prime launch site.

