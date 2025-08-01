Two week long tree plantation campaign starts at QUEST University.

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology launched a two-week long tree plantation campaign on August 1st at the campus in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

The plantation campaign was inaugurated by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr.

Zahid Abro, who planted a sapling alongside faculty members and students, under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Saleem Raza Samo.

University administration said that the purpose of the drive is to make the campus greener and raise awareness among students about environmental conservation.

Administration reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out extensive plantation activities until August 14 and ensuring proper care of the newly planted trees.

