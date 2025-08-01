U.S. Shows Investment Interest In Key Pakistani Sectors: Advisor
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Friday said the United States has shown significant interest in investing across three major sectors of Pakistan’s economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Friday said the United States has shown significant interest in investing across three major sectors of Pakistan’s economy.
Speaking to a private news channel, he termed the development a positive sign for the country's economic prospects, noting that U.S. interest emerged during recent discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation.
He said the U.S. has expressed considerable interest in oil and gas exploration, mining and minerals, and emerging technologies—including IT and crypto Currency.
He added that new ventures in oil and gas are expected to attract major international firms and energy giants.
Highlighting existing trade relations, Khurram Shahzad said the textile sector remains one of Pakistan’s most important economic links with the U.S., efforts are underway to boost it further. He added that the goal is to enhance exports not only in textiles but in other sectors as well.
He noted that Pakistan received relatively competitive tariff advantages.
“The key now is to utilize and capitalize on these opportunities effectively,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics17 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani27 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people37 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan37 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision37 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago