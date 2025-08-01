U.S. shows investment interest in key Pakistani sectors: Advisor

Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Friday said the United States has shown significant interest in investing across three major sectors of Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Friday said the United States has shown significant interest in investing across three major sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he termed the development a positive sign for the country's economic prospects, noting that U.S. interest emerged during recent discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

He said the U.S. has expressed considerable interest in oil and gas exploration, mining and minerals, and emerging technologies—including IT and crypto Currency.

He added that new ventures in oil and gas are expected to attract major international firms and energy giants.

Highlighting existing trade relations, Khurram Shahzad said the textile sector remains one of Pakistan’s most important economic links with the U.S., efforts are underway to boost it further. He added that the goal is to enhance exports not only in textiles but in other sectors as well.

He noted that Pakistan received relatively competitive tariff advantages.

“The key now is to utilize and capitalize on these opportunities effectively,” he concluded.