Open Menu

Rana Urges PTI To Adopt Democratic Way To Address Political Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Rana urges PTI to adopt democratic way to address political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic way to resolve political issues. Dialogue is the only way to address political issues in the democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic way to resolve political issues. Dialogue is the only way to address political issues in the democratic system,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about August 5 plan of PTI, he said that PTI is not in a position to launch any movement on

August 5.

To a question about punishment for May 9 activists, he said that punishment was given to those found involved in May riots.

Commenting on utility stores, he said the utility stores were making huge financial losses. He further said that employees of utility stores have given a proper package before closing the stores.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan