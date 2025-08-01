Rana urges PTI to adopt democratic way to address political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic way to resolve political issues. Dialogue is the only way to address political issues in the democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic way to resolve political issues. Dialogue is the only way to address political issues in the democratic system,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about August 5 plan of PTI, he said that PTI is not in a position to launch any movement on

August 5.

To a question about punishment for May 9 activists, he said that punishment was given to those found involved in May riots.

Commenting on utility stores, he said the utility stores were making huge financial losses. He further said that employees of utility stores have given a proper package before closing the stores.