Rana Urges PTI To Adopt Democratic Way To Address Political Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic way to resolve political issues. Dialogue is the only way to address political issues in the democratic system
he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about August 5 plan of PTI, he said that PTI is not in a position to launch any movement on
August 5.
To a question about punishment for May 9 activists, he said that punishment was given to those found involved in May riots.
Commenting on utility stores, he said the utility stores were making huge financial losses. He further said that employees of utility stores have given a proper package before closing the stores.
