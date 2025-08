Pakistan's ambassador to European Union and Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday here met media experts Ayse Malcikan and Syrdaryasy from EU Reflect

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to European Union and Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday here met media experts Ayse Malcikan and Syrdaryasy from EU Reflect.

They discussed constructive engagement in the media domain at the Belgium and EU level.

The exchange also focused on highlighting Pakistan’s rich tourism potential.