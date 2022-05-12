UrduPoint.com

Belarus Security Council Does Not Rule Out US Has Already Created Anti-Satellite Weapons

Daniyal Sohail Published May 12, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Belarus Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich did not rule out that the United States has already created anti-satellite weapons.

"The development of new spaces for conducting military operations by the leading countries cannot but be of concern.

In particular, NATO recognized outer space as such an operational space," Volfovich said in an interview with National Defense magazine, which will be published in the May issue.

"And although the United States recently announced its refusal to test anti-satellite weapons, this does not mean that Washington did not create such weapons and put it into service with the space forces," he said.

According to Volfovich, in this case, the unilateral moratorium can be regarded as a call to other countries that have not completed such tests to stop their own developments in the area.

