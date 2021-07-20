UrduPoint.com
Blue Origin Rocket Launch Slightly Delayed: Company

Daniyal Sohail 23 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

Blue Origin rocket launch slightly delayed: company

Blue Origin's first human flight was slightly delayed Tuesday before launching Jeff Bezos and crewmates to space, the company said in a live broadcast

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Blue Origin's first human flight was slightly delayed Tuesday before launching Jeff Bezos and crewmates to space, the company said in a live broadcast.

After a brief hold, the launch is now set for approximately 1312 GMT from Launch Site One in the west Texas desert.

