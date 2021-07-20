Blue Origin rocket launch slightly delayed: company

Blue Origin's first human flight was slightly delayed Tuesday before launching Jeff Bezos and crewmates to space, the company said in a live broadcast

After a brief hold, the launch is now set for approximately 1312 GMT from Launch Site One in the west Texas desert.