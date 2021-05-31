Buy The Best Phone Within Your Budget of PKR 40,000

Buying a new phone can be a tricky task at times. Not only do you need to look at the price, but what specifications smartphone projects

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Buying a new phone can be a tricky task at times. Not only do you need to look at the price, but what specifications smartphone projects. With dozens of smartphones arriving in the market, deciding which to buy can be difficult. Be it the camera, or processor, or how fast the mobile charges, you need to buy the device that is best suited to your taste and style. The following descriptions shall help you better understand these details and choose the best-suited phone for you.

So here is a short analysis of realme 8, Xiaomi POCO X3, Samsung A32, Infinix Zero 8, Oppo F19, and Vivo Y51 S, all under the budget of PKR 40,000/-.

Processor

The processor comes as the most important part when it comes to smartphones. The chipset used defines the overall performance of your phone and how well can it support other features of that device. Among the recent devices launched under the 40K price segment, realme 8 seems to be the best so far. No doubt about the Snapdragon 732G and Helio G90T processors used by Poco X3 and Infinix Zero 8, respectively, but realme 8 takes the lead here with its MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a 12nm process, making it more efficient and powerful. This is the fastest gaming processor from MediaTek so far and realme is crowned to be the first device with it globally. Compared to this, Samsung A32 comes with Helio G80, Oppo F19 with Snapdragon 662 chipset, and Vivo Y51s with Snapdragon 662.

Camera

The camera is as much of an important feature these days as the smartphone itself, especially among the youth. The phones mentioned above all come with ultra-clear photography cameras but some differences set them apart. Xiaomi POCO X3, Samsung A32, realme 8, and Infinix Zero 8 come with a 64MP Camera. Whereas, Oppo F19 and Vivo Y51s support a 48MP camera. No doubt that all these phones come with amazingly clear cameras, realme stands out here too with its additional photography functions. The most outstanding features of the realme 8 camera include the Super Nightscape, Panoramic view, Time-lapse, Chroma Boost, Bokeh Effect Control, Starry Mode, Tilt-shift, Neon Portrait, and Dynamic Bokeh. These features make realme 8 lead in the camera category as well.

Charging and battery capacity

Leaving for work and phone out of battery? this ends the day’s mood for most of us. But if your phone has a fast charger and a good battery capacity then you are all set.

Xiaomi POCO X3 comes with a 33W fast charge and 5160mAh Battery

Samsung A32 supports a 15W charging with a 5000mAh battery

Infinix Zero 8 supports 33W charging with a 4500mAh battery

Oppo F19 supports a 33W charge and a 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y51s has 15W charge and 5000mAh battery, and

realme 8 comes with a 30W Dart charge and 5000mAh Battery

The charging technology and battery capacity for each phone are great but the 30W above charging phones do stand out because of how much time they’ll save off your day with the super-fast charge. However, realme 8 leads here with an advanced Copper Liquid Cooling System. This supports a Carbon Fiber Cooling System increasing the cooling efficiency by 14.

4%, keeping the phone's performance up to speed.

Design

The body design is the first thing a customer sees and gets inspired with when looking for a new phone. The above-mentioned phones come with pretty outlooks and designs that attract the audience. Some go for a simple sleek look like the Samsung A32 or a bold design portraying the trendy bold youth, like realme 8. Other phones come with an upgraded design from previous generations, no doubt looking great in their own space.

realme 8 brings a bold and dreamy design that combines hip, street elements are known as the Infinite Bold Design. The brands persist in Trendsetting Designs to break conventional aesthetics and bring trendsetting aesthetics design. The phone comes in two colors, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black, and is super slim and light weighing only 177g and 7.99mm thick. Whereas Xiaomi POCO X3 weighs 225 g, Samsung A32 weighs 184 g, Infinix Zero 8 a 205 g, Oppo F19 a 175g, and Vivo Y51s weighs 190 g. Moreover, with a 7.99mm width, realme 8 comes as the ‘thinnest phone with a 5000mAh battery in this price segment.

Display

The second important part of the phone that a user checks even before any specifications is the body design. The screen size and the display quality matter a lot when choosing a phone especially when you love watching films and playing games. The most used screen types are the IPS panel and the AMOLED display. AMOLED is much better in terms of pixel rate and display quality when it comes to smartphones.

Xiaomi POCO X3, Infinix Zero 8, and Vivo Y51s use an IPS display with a 6.67” with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6.85” screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 6.6” display with 90Hz refresh rate, respectively. Whereas, Oppo F19 support AMOLED display with 6.4” screen size. On the other hand, Samsung A32 and realme 8 both support Super AMOLED displays with a 6.4” big screen, a neck-to-neck competition in this category. But once again realme 8 leads with a 180Hz refresh rate, whereas A32 supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Storage Capacity

All specifications are overlooked if the phone does not have a good storage capacity. For this, dozens of phones have been produced with generous space in Pakistan. Between phones under discussion, Xiaomi POCO X3 comes with the lowest storage of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Samsung A32, Oppo F19 comes with 6GB RAM & 128GB ROM, whereas, realme 8, Infinix Zero 8, and Vivo Y51s come with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. These are actually good storage capacities to cater to your gaming, videos, and thousands of pictures.

Conclusions:

Considering all specs mentioned above, the realme 8 seems like the best gaming phone, with an ultra-clear camera, expert camera features, and the chicest, handiest body. The phone is a feast for gaming enthusiasts but for anyone looking for a good quality phone with flagship features in PKR 40,000, the realme 8 comes as the best option.

So hurry up and buy your favorite phone keeping in mind the above specifications.