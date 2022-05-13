UrduPoint.com

Careem Charges Lowest Ever Commissions To Facilitate Captain Earnings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Careem charges lowest ever commissions to facilitate Captain earnings

Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, has recently announced a significant reduction in its commission fees charged to Captains, making it all-time lowest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022) Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, has recently announced a significant reduction in its commission fees charged to Captains, making it all-time lowest. Careem will be operating on a 0% commission fee model on GO and GO-MINI car types in Islamabad effective from 15 May, 2022, allowing Captains to take home all their earnings.

This initiative is an effort to offer the hard-working Captains a well-deserved relief in their daily endeavors, given the tough economic conditions of the country and increase in inflation. The development comes as another vital step forward in making Careem one of the most reliable, trusted and affordable ride-hailing platforms in the country.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan commented on the occasion, “We believe in going the extra mile for Captains since they are essential to our mission of simplifying and improving lives of people.

We take pride in our ability to act as a pillar of support for them to ensure things keep moving in the right direction. The decision to cut down on commission fees is to ensure that those who rely on us are able to sustain their livelihoods in challenging times, and continue to advance towards a prosperous future.

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for its Captains. Having a network of more than 800,000 registered Captains across Pakistan, Careem is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, and affordable means of transportation to its Customers. After evolving as a Super App, Careem has become a one-stop solution for commuting, food, delivery, mobile top-ups and payments.

