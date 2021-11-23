UrduPoint.com

Careem Distributes Free Smog Kits To Captains For A Fourth Consecutive Year

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:52 PM

Continuing its mission of providing more than 800,000 Captains in Pakistan with a safe and healthy work environment, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, distributed smog safety kits to its Captains in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Nov, 2021) Continuing its mission of providing more than 800,000 Captains in Pakistan with a safe and healthy work environment, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, distributed smog safety kits to its Captains in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The initiative that started back in 2018 as an effort to spread awareness and ensure Captain’s safety, has now become a necessity with the prevailing environmental conditions in the country. The initiative will take place in major cities of Punjab, as the province sees the most impact due to the change in the climate. In the last few years, smog has been dubbed as the fifth season in Pakistan with every year the condition tends to worsen than the previous year.

Each smog safety kit includes a face mask, cough drops, nasal spray and some essential medicines to combat the deteriorating weather conditions. As the climate gets colder, Careem is also planning to distribute windbreaker jackets to bike Captains to keep them safe during the winter season.

Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager, commented on the initiative: “Careem was introduced with the mission of simplifying and improving lives in the regions which also include our Captains who are the backbone of what we do at Careem. It is our responsibility to not only educate them about the road-safety precautions but also provide them with all the means to ensure their safety and security”.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

