UrduPoint.com

Careem To Bring Back Bonuses And Guarantees, Awards Best Performing Captains Of 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:59 PM

Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing Captains of 2021

With the mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the region, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, brings back the Captain bonuses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th December, 2021) With the mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the region, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, brings back the Captain bonuses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The initiative was taken to increase Captains earnings and improve their economics by supporting them with additional incentives to work with the platform.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Captains earnings took a massive hit as the country saw multiple lockdowns to prevent the virus. With the conditions improving in the country, the demand for the service has also increased, giving the 800,000 registered Captains a chance to earn additional income, improving their lives while strengthening the network, making Careem the largest ride-hailing company in the region.

The new bonuses will allow Captains to earn up to 25% in addition to their basic income. Numerically, Captains can now earn up to PKR 150,000/- with the introduction of the new bonuses. These bonuses have been introduced in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, starting with the ‘GO Category’ with plans to expand them across the country and other car types

Careem has always been at the forefront to work towards improving the lives of its Captains.

From partnering with organizations to providing education on subsidized rates, discounted pricing on fuel and oil changes, and providing ration packages during the lockdown and distributing smog kits to help them combat the harsh weather. Careem also recently announced to reduce its commissions from 25% to 15% on the Bike category to help them improve their earnings.

Amongst these initiatives, Careem also recognized the efforts Captains have made to ensure the service quality remains at the top and introduced Sitara-E-Careem awards last year to praise their hard work and dedication towards the Customers and Community at large. These awards are given to the best performing Captains who went above and beyond and made lives simpler for Customers.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things and mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Education Mobile Company Oil Car Middle East Pakistani Rupee Money 2016 From Careem Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews ..

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews latest innovations showcased ..

44 seconds ago
 Secretary General Receives the Consul General of t ..

Secretary General Receives the Consul General of the USA in Jeddah and its Offic ..

4 minutes ago
 Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver stor ..

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

21 minutes ago
 PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Su ..

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

26 minutes ago
 14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.