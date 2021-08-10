UrduPoint.com

Celebrate Independence Day With Ufone’s Befikri

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:28 PM

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone's Befikri

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone is bringing special data incentive this Independence Day to help its customer celebrate freedom without having to worry about their data consumption

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021) Pakistani telecom company, Ufone is bringing special data incentive this Independence Day to help its customer celebrate freedom without having to worry about their data consumption. The company has announced Special Azadi Super Cards with 1GB free data to help users join the nationwide celebrations virtually and experience the liberty of free data usage with ‘Befikri’.
Whether customers want to listen to their favourite national songs or watch an event live stream, they need not worry this 14th August. Customer can avail free data from our special edition Azadi cards covering entire Super Card range i.

e. Super Card Plus, Super Card Max and Super Card Gold. The cards are available in Rs. 599, Rs. 799 and Rs. 999 denominations respectively.
These special edition cards are available across Pakistan, which are specially designed in national colours; green and white.
Being the only Pakistani telecom operator in the country, Ufone has always been on the forefront to enable valued customers to celebrate the true spirit of Azadi throughout the year.

More Stories From Technology

