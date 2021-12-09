China, Arab states to expand win-win BDS cooperation

China and the Arab states will expand win-win cooperation in utilizing the China-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), according to the Third China-Arab States BDS Cooperation Forum

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :China and the Arab states will expand win-win cooperation in utilizing the China-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), according to the Third China-Arab States BDS Cooperation Forum.

China and the Arab states will jointly implement pilot projects in key domains in the application of BDS and GNSS (global navigation satellite system) over the 2022-2023 period, according to a cooperation action plan signed at the forum.

Both sides will facilitate the establishment of BDS/GNSS centers in the Arab states, hold training courses on satellite navigation technologies, and exchange visiting scholars.

Each year, China will offer scholarships to three to five students majoring in navigation and communications from the Arab states, said the action plan.

China and the Arab states will also carry out joint BDS/GNSS tests and evaluations, and promote the application of BDS in international search and rescue, among other initiatives.

All the moves are expected to boost win-win cooperation and make BDS better serve the Arab states, said the action plan.