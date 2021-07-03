China launches five new satellites

China sent five satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Saturday

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: China sent five satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Saturday.

The satellite Jilin-1 01B, Xingshidai-10 and three Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 10:51 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 376th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.