China Launches Five New Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 49 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:43 PM

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: China sent five satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Saturday.

The satellite Jilin-1 01B, Xingshidai-10 and three Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 10:51 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 376th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

