China Puts Remote-Sensing Satellite Into Orbit

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A Chinese rocket launched an Earth remote-sensing satellite into orbit on Friday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said.

The Long March 6 carrier rocket with a Zhongzi satellite lifted off from the northern spaceport in Taiyuan at 7:59 p.m.

(11:59 GMT).

This is the sixth successful launch of the lightweight rocket and the 379th mission of the Long March family of launch vehicles.

China launched a meteorological satellite from the Jiuquan site in the northwest on Monday and a relay satellite from the Xichang site in the southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday.

More Stories From Technology

