China Successfully Places Another Satellite for Beidou Navigation System Into Orbit

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) China on Monday successfully launched a Long March 3B rocket carrying the 54th satellite of the Beidou global navigation system, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement, adding that the satellite had been successfully placed into orbit.

The launch took place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the Sichuan province at 7:55 p.m. local time (11:55 GMT). The GEO-2 satellite has been placed into its orbit and will be working with other Beidou satellites after a series of tests.

China plans to make Beidou a competitor to both US GPS and Russian GLONASS navigation systems. It is set to begin providing navigation services across the entire world later this year.