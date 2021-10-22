UrduPoint.com

China To Strengthen IPR Protection In Emerging Sectors

Fri 22nd October 2021

Chinese courts will improve the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), genetic technology and other emerging sectors, said Chief Justice Zhou Qiang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese courts will improve the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), genetic technology and other emerging sectors, said Chief Justice Zhou Qiang.

The courts will also improve judicial protection in key areas like platform economies, scientific and technological innovation, and information security, Zhou said. Zhou is president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), and he made these announcements while delivering a report on the adjudication of intellectual property cases.

The report was submitted by the SPC to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for review.

China has seen growing intellectual property cases in recent years with new disputes emerging, the report showed.

Courts nationwide accepted about 2.18 million intellectual property cases of first instances and concluded 2.06 million intellectual property cases during 2013 and June 2021, the report said.

