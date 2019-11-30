The Chinese telecom giant Huawei plans to sue the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) over recent restrictions on the company's equipment use in rural networks, part of a larger effort to push back against fears the company's devices offer backdoor access to Chinese intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

Huawei is expected to file suit next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to challenge the Nov. 22 decision by the FCC barring rural telecom carriers in the US from using federal subsidies to purchase Huawei gear, the Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

The article characterized the upcoming lawsuit as part of a broader campaign by Huawei of more forcefully challenging US efforts to restrict its business with a combination of lawsuits and increased spending on lobbyists to defend the company in Congress and the Trump administration.

In March, Huawei sued the US government in a Texas federal court to block the enforcement of provisions of a 2019 defense policy law that prevents the US government and contractors from using Huawei telecom equipment.

Washington has long branded Huawei a national security threat and has blocked its gear from being sold to major US telecom carriers, citing fears that the equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it would ever spy for any government.