China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Launches New Satellite

Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:27 AM

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Launches New Satellite

JIUQUAN, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :China on Thursday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shiyan-11 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

It was the 13th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

