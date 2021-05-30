UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 Docks To Orbital Station Module - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Chinese Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 Docks to Orbital Station Module - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Chinese cargo spaceship Tianzhou-2 has docked to the main module of China's uncompleted Tiangong orbital station, the Xinhua news agency reports citing China's manned spaceflight program.

The Long March 7 launch vehicle took off with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spaceship at 12:55 GMT on Saturday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the Chinese province of Hainan. The spacecraft then separated from the launch vehicle and docked to the orbital station module at around 21:01 GMT.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the main module (Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens") for China's future orbital station at the end of April. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong (or "Heavenly Palace") orbital station.

China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex and plans to officially launch the space station in 2023.

Related Topics

China Long March Vehicle Hub April From

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

2 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

2 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

2 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.