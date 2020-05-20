Commissioner Rawalpindi and team foodpanda discuss the future of food delivery and essential items

Team foodpanda had the honor to meet the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, Capt. R. Muhammad Mehmood to discuss several key issues. A great deal of emphasis was laid on the ways to ease the lives of customers and promote them to stay inside

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) Team foodpanda had the honor to meet the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, Capt. R. Muhammad Mehmood to discuss several key issues. A great deal of emphasis was laid on the ways to ease the lives of customers and promote them to stay inside. For that matter, the commissioner reassured Team foodpanda to extend his full support for the delivery of basic essentials as well as grocery deliveries to be accessible for the customers round the clock.

However, with a lot of safety concerns lingering due to the pandemic situation, McDonald’s reference served as the best example to highlight social distancing and practicing safety SOPs in terms of their fully-functional Drive-Thru operations even when the dine-in facilities are closed.

The commissioner showed an avid interest in the rider base and how they might be required for any government level initiative in the future.

The safety SOPs were also the highlight of the discussion, for the riders and vendor partners ensuring that social distancing is thoroughly followed along with safety gear; gloves, face masks, and frequent use of hand sanitizers.

Team foodpanda shared their recent CSR initiatives to provide free meals to frontliners who have dedicated their lives to assist people to combat COVID-19, as a way to give back to the community. The team was also updated about foodpanda’s initiative to provide hygiene kits to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to promote safety SOPs.

The Commissioner extended his support in case the delivery service faces any struggles on ground with the riders or restaurants during such pandemic times.