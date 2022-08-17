Cosmonauts Artemyev, Matveev Start Spacewalk to Work With ERA Manipulator - Roscosmos

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev have begun spacewalk from the ISS, they will continue to prepare the ERA manipulator for operation, Roskosmos reported

"Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev opened the exit hatch of the Poisk small research module at 16:53 Moscow time (13:53 GMT)," the state corporation said.

Soon, the cosmonauts will turn on their helmet cameras and head to the Nauka module, which is equipped with the European robotic arm ERA to attach the CLU-3 and CLU-4 cameras to it.

Next, they will have to disconnect the external control panel for the EMMI manipulator, move it to another point on the Nauka module, install it there and check if the manipulator moves when controlled remotely.

After that, they will adjust the TRM actuators on the ERA end effectors and replace the protective glass frame for the CLU-1 video camera on another effector.

If there is time left, the cosmonauts will install a blocker on the GStM-1 cargo boom, and open another GStM-2 boom from the Zarya module to the Poisk module in order to create a transition route for further spacewalks.

According to the plan, work overboard the station should last 6 hours and 44 minutes.