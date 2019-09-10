Crew Scheduled to Depart to ISS Late September Arrives at Baikonur Spaceport - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The crew of the upcoming expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived at the Baikonur spaceport on Tuesday, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

"... The prime crew including Oleg Skripochka (Russia), Jessica Meir (USA) and Hazza Al Mansouri (UAE), as well as the backup crew consisting of Sergey Ryzhikov (Russia), Thomas Marshburn (USA) and Sultan Al Neyadi (UAE) came to Baikonur to finish the prelaunch preparations," the statement read.

The crew will depart for ISS on September 25.

Skripochka and Meir are expected to return to the Earth on March 30 along with with US astronaut Andrew Morgan.

Mansoori will spend eight days on the ISS and return on October 3 with Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague.