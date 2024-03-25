E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 02:56 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 50 million. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens has increased significantly as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far. It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments including Punjab Land Records Authority can be paid through the portal.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maximum convenience. The aim is to streamline processes and make government services more accessible to the public.
e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.
