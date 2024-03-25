Open Menu

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 02:56 PM

e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 50 million

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 50 million. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens has increased significantly as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far. It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments including Punjab Land Records Authority can be paid through the portal.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maximum convenience. The aim is to streamline processes and make government services more accessible to the public.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.

Related Topics

Internet Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Progress Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

10 minutes ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

40 minutes ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

48 minutes ago
 Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attir ..

Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail

55 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

3 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

3 hours ago
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

3 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology