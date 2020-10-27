UrduPoint.com
European, US Space Agencies Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Lunar Gateway Project

Daniyal Sohail 44 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

European, US Space Agencies Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Lunar Gateway Project

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see ESA member states contribute vital pieces of equipment for the Lunar Gateway mission, which seeks to create a space station in lunar orbit, according to a press release published on Tuesday

"ESA Director General Jan Wörner and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take Europe to the Moon. The historic agreement will see ESA Member States contribute a number of essential elements to the first human outpost in lunar orbit, known as the Gateway," the ESA's press release read.

Speaking at a press conference on October 13, Bridenstine said that he remained hopeful that Russia would participate in NASA's plans to return humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024, also known as the Artemis program.

Bridenstine also said that Russian spacecraft bound for the Moon would be compatible to dock with the Lunar Gateway craft, which will facilitate future lunar missions.

More Stories From Technology

