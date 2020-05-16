UrduPoint.com
Extension In Mobile DeviceBlocking Deadline During Corona Virus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

Extension in Mobile DeviceBlocking Deadline during Corona Virus Pandemic

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till 3rd June, 2020 for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time. The blocking of such mobile devices will start from 4th June 2020 and will be communicated via SMS well in time.
As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between 18th March to 3rd June 2020 will now start getting blocked from 4th June2020.
PTA launched Device Identification Registration& Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.

