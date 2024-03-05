Open Menu

Facebook, Instagram Face Worldwide Disruption

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption

The attempts to log in after the outage are resulting in credential rejections.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Meta's Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are currently experiencing a widespread outage, causing disruptions for users worldwide.

The issues emerged around 19:45am PST and are affecting both the apps and websites of these social media platforms.

Users may encounter password rejections, leading to automatic logouts from Facebook.

Reports on Down Detector have exceeded 300,000 since the initial outage, with Twitter and other platforms inundated with similar reports of service disruption.

Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have been impacted by the outage, with users encountering error messages on their Instagram news Feed.

The attempts to log in after the outage are resulting in credential rejections.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter May From Instagram

Recent Stories

USC sells food items at price lower than open mark ..

USC sells food items at price lower than open market

15 minutes ago
 Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali even ..

Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali evening

15 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flo ..

Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: CM Bugti

15 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount ..

DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount to farmers

15 minutes ago
 PA summoned on Thursday

PA summoned on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

1 hour ago
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 KU international conference highlights importance ..

KU international conference highlights importance of biotechnology

12 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador pledges assistance for conjoined ..

Saudi ambassador pledges assistance for conjoined twins in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Fisherman's Boat Capsizes Near Thatta, 50 rescued

Fisherman's Boat Capsizes Near Thatta, 50 rescued

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting of public welfa ..

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting of public welfare services

12 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters in 24 hours

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology