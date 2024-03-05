Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption

(@Abdulla99267510)

The attempts to log in after the outage are resulting in credential rejections.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Meta's Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are currently experiencing a widespread outage, causing disruptions for users worldwide.

The issues emerged around 19:45am PST and are affecting both the apps and websites of these social media platforms.

Users may encounter password rejections, leading to automatic logouts from Facebook.

Reports on Down Detector have exceeded 300,000 since the initial outage, with Twitter and other platforms inundated with similar reports of service disruption.

Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have been impacted by the outage, with users encountering error messages on their Instagram news Feed.

The attempts to log in after the outage are resulting in credential rejections.