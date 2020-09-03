UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Plans To Block All Political Adds In Week Before US Election - Zuckerberg

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:07 PM

Facebook Plans to Block All Political Adds in Week Before US Election - Zuckerberg

Political advertising will disappear from Facebook during the week prior to November 3 elections, one of several steps to ensure integrity of the upcoming vote, the social media platform's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Political advertising will disappear from Facebook during the week prior to November 3 elections, one of several steps to ensure integrity of the upcoming vote, the social media platform's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a press release on Thursday.

"We won't accept new political ads in the week before the election," Zuckerberg said.

The release detailed a number of additional steps that Zuckerberg said were intended "to help secure the integrity of the US elections by encouraging voting, connecting people to authoritative information, and reducing the risks of post-election confusion."

Other measures include removal of posts claiming people will get COVID-19 if they take part in voting. The platform will also add links with "authoritative information" about COVID-19 to other posts that could be interpreted as discouraging voting due to the pandemic, the release said.

In addition, Facebook will an informational label to content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods, for example, by claiming that lawful methods of voting will lead to fraud, the release said.

Finally, Facebook will target any message from a candidate that declares victory before final results are announced, by attaching a link directing users to sites that display official results, according to the release.

The measures reflect an attempt to avoid a repeat of Facebook's role in the 2016 US election as a platform for nefarious users to amplify false or misleading information about candidates.

One of the most prominent examples in 2016 involved the spread on social media of a bogus claim that the pope had endorsed then-candidate President Donald Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Related Topics

Election Vote Social Media Facebook Hillary Clinton Trump Mark Zuckerberg Lead November 2016 From

Recent Stories

The Link at iconic One Za’abeel now lifted to 10 ..

1 hour ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

1 hour ago

UN's Pedersen Commends Syrian Constitutional Commi ..

1 minute ago

Woman killed, husband sustain injuries in road mis ..

1 minute ago

Grand reception for families of martyred soldiers ..

1 minute ago

Dr Ilyas appreciates performance of PCP staffers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.