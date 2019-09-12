MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan's page on Facebook has been suspended for three days for "violating community standards," RT reported, noting that reasons behind the ban are being investigated.

"Our Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has been banned on Facebook for three days for 'violating community standards.' We do not know what could cause the suspension. We have lodged a request to Facebook," RT said on its Telegram channel.

Simonyan said that her Facebook account's suspension was a "manifestation of American censorship."