UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Unveils Plan For New Cryptocurrency In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:21 PM

Facebook unveils plan for new cryptocurrency in 2020

Facebook Inc. has announced a plan to launch a new global digital currency Libra to tap into digital payments that will debut in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Facebook Inc. has announced a plan to launch a new global digital currency Libra to tap into digital payments that will debut in 2020.

Facebook said it is creating a new subsidiary called Calibra to provide financial services based on Libra powered by blockchain technology to allow customers to do transactions "with the push of a button." The digital wallet will be available in Facebook's Messenger, WhatsApp and standalone app, through which users can save, send and spend Libra in financial services at little or no cost, said Facebook.

It added that users can send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone as easily as sending a text message.

The social media network promised to offer strong protections for Libra transactions by adopting "the same verification and anti-fraud processes that banks and credit cards use."Sources said Facebook has partnered with 28 companies including Uber, PayPal and Mastercard to form the Libra Association, an independent not-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, that governs the new digital cryptocurrency.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Facebook Geneva Same Switzerland Cryptocurrency 2020 Uber WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to finan ..

4 minutes ago

DAE leases 3 new Boeing 777 freighters to AirBridg ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan secures permanent membership of SCO

18 seconds ago

5G ambulance offers efficient help in treating Chi ..

20 seconds ago

Philippines becomes second-fastest growing bond ma ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan to head UN refugee agency

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.