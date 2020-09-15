Former French Prime Minister Philippe to Become Independent Director in IT Services Firm

France's former prime minister, Edouard Philippe, who now serves as the mayor of the Northern French city of Havre, will be offered to join the board of directors of the French Atos IT company as an independent director, the Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) France's former prime minister, Edouard Philippe, who now serves as the mayor of the Northern French city of Havre, will be offered to join the board of directors of the French Atos IT company as an independent director, the Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Atos is a multinational France-based IT service and consulting company.

"For me, it is a way to work again for the French industry and for a European champion. Atos has key skills for our country, at the heart of digital issues and technological independence.

I am very happy to be able to bring my experience to the company and its board of directors," Philippe said, as cited by the newspaper.

According to the media outlet, the board of the firm's directors will discuss the matter on the general meeting scheduled for October 27.

Philippe left his post as prime minister of France in early July as part of French President Emmanuel Macron's plan on the government reshuffle. He was replaced by former civil servant Jean Castex. Philippe became the mayor of Havre after winning the local election.