UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Appoints New Space Agency Chief

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

France Appoints New Space Agency Chief

The French cabinet has appointed Philippe Baptiste, a 49-year-old engineer and scientist, as the new president of the National Center for Space Studies

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The French cabinet has appointed Philippe Baptiste, a 49-year-old engineer and scientist, as the new president of the National Center for Space Studies.

Baptiste replaced Jean-Yves Le Gall, who presided over the agency since April 2013.

"At its cabinet meeting on Wednesday 14 April, the government appointed Philippe Baptiste as President of the French space agency CNES," the space center said in a statement.

During his career, Baptiste has held a number of significant governmental posts related to space policy.

In particular, he was chief of staff to Frederique Vidal, minister of higher education, research and innovation, from 2017 to 2019. In November 2019, the researcher was appointed an adviser to then-Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

During the meeting with the economic affairs committee of France's lower parliamentary chamber, Baptiste outlined numerous strategic challenges that the agency is due to face in the coming years, including "the militarization of space," as well as tasks of the European and national space programs.

Related Topics

Education France Chamber April November 2017 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

5 minutes ago

Zuma defies South African court's 'sham' sentence ..

32 seconds ago

Is it a bird? Is it an iguana? No, it's a croissan ..

34 seconds ago

Chief Minister greets Pak cricket team for winning ..

35 seconds ago

Russian General Staff Chief Gerasimov, Armenian Co ..

37 seconds ago

Switzerland Eases COVID Measures, Allows Mass Gath ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.