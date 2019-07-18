G7 ministers on Thursday agreed that new cryptocurrencies such as Facebook's Libra risked destabilising the international monetary system and were not ready to be implemented

Chantilly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :G7 ministers on Thursday agreed that new cryptocurrencies such as Facebook's Libra risked destabilising the international monetary system and were not ready to be implemented.

"They agreed that projects such as Libra may affect monetary sovereignty and the functioning of the international monetary system," France, the current chair of the G7, said in a statement.