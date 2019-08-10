Germany May Take Part in Russian Mission to Bring Lunar Soil to Earth - Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday it was discussing the possibility of German specialists' participation in the Russian mission Luna-28, which aims to deliver samples of lunar soil to Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday it was discussing the possibility of German specialists' participation in the Russian mission Luna-28, which aims to deliver samples of lunar soil to Earth.

"A discussion was held on the possibility of the German side's participation in the Russian mission Luna-28 with an invitation to colleagues to discuss in detail the existing opportunities at the IKI [Space Research Institute] of the Russian academy of Sciences as part of the ongoing development of a technical proposal for this mission," Roscosmos said in a statement.

In January, IKI Director Lev Zelenyi told Sputnik that the delivery of frozen samples of lunar soil to Earth during the flight of the Russian automatic interplanetary spacecraft Luna-28 (Luna-Grunt) is scheduled for about 2027.

The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to supply landing gear and drills for the Russian lunar station Luna-27 in 2024.

In August last year, media reported that large reserves of frozen water had been discovered in the polar regions of the Moon. It will not only make the construction of the lunar base easier, but also will also help scientists to find out how the water appeared on the Moon.