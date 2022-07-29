Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

Google celebrated 10th birthday of Google Play on Friday by unveiling a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and 10x Play Points bonus for the members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Google celebrated 10th birthday of Google Play on Friday by unveiling a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and 10x Play Points bonus for the members.

Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Farhan S. Qureshi on the occasion said Google Play's evolution over the years from a simple play store to a roaring community was nothing short of excellent.

"Since 2012, Play has offered our users a platform to enjoy their favorite apps and games while giving developers the opportunity to grow their businesses and connect with people worldwide", he said in a news release.

The new redesigned logo is a fresh look that matches the branding shared by many of Google's helpful products like Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.

The Google Play Store used by over 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries every month to discover games, apps, and digital content.