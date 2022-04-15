Google May Face Up to $144,000 in New Fines in Russia Over Illegal Content - Source

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published April 15, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The Tagansky magistrates court of Moscow received two new protocols against Google over failure to remove prohibited content in Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Tagansky magistrates court of Moscow received two new protocols against Google over failure to remove prohibited content in Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The court received two administrative protocols against Google under Part 2 of Article 13.

41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses," the source in the court told Sputnik.

The amount of fines for new violations will be up to 12 million rubles ($144,000) under the Russian law.

Since early 2021, foreign companies that own social networks have been repeatedly charged with administrative offenses over failure to remove content outlawed in Russia.

